Aqara Introduces Matter-enabled Ceiling Light with Unique Status Indicator

Aqara, a smart home company, has added a new product to its lineup called the Ceiling Light T1M. This smart lighting product features a diameter of 50cm and a range of 16 million different colors. What sets it apart is the independently addressable RGB ring on the outside that can be used to create a gradient lighting effect or serve as a status indicator.

The outer ring of the Ceiling Light T1M can be programmed to show a specific color when connected to other smart home products. For example, it can display a certain color when one of your smart devices detects an issue like a leak or an open door. This feature adds a new level of customization and functionality to the lighting system.

The Ceiling Light T1M is Zigbee-supported and features low power consumption when idle. It is also Matter-over-bridge compatible, ensuring seamless integration with other smart home platforms. The pricing and availability of the Ceiling Light T1M have not been announced yet.

Other New Products from Aqara

In addition to the Ceiling Light T1M, Aqara has unveiled several other new products. The Camera E1 is a 2K indoor security camera that supports Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2. It offers AI-powered person detection, person tracking, and multiple storage options for footage. The Camera E1 will be available globally later this year.

Aqara has also introduced a European-style wall socket that can be hardwired to your home. Similar to their US-style smart plug, this wall socket allows control of devices through the Aqara app and other smart home platforms. It also supports Matter when connected to Aqara’s Matter-enabled Zigbee 3.0 hubs. The wall socket includes power consumption tracking and can be integrated into routines.

The Smart Lock U200 is another innovative product from Aqara. It operates with existing door cylinders and offers various unlocking methods including NFC cards, fingerprint verification, and PIN codes. The release date for the Smart Lock U200 is yet to be announced.

Finally, Aqara has introduced a Zigbee 3.0 dual-relay module that allows control over lights, motorized window coverings, garage doors, boilers, and more. It supports Matter-over-bridge and includes safety features like overheat and overload protection. The Dual Relay Module T2 will be available later this year.

Sources:

– Original Article: The Verge