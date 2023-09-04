7 Apps to Help You Design and Improve Your Home Décor

As the home décor market continues to grow, the use of apps to assist with room design and improvement has become increasingly popular. These apps utilize technologies such as augmented reality to provide homeowners with the tools they need to make informed decisions and enhance the aesthetics of their houses.

One such app, AR Plan 3D, allows users to quickly measure the dimensions of a room by using augmented reality. By scanning the room with their smartphone’s camera, the app generates a 2D and 3D layout, providing highly accurate measurements. This eliminates the need for a tape measure and streamlines the design process.

Another app, Bruguer Visualizer, utilizes augmented reality to help users visualize how a wall would look in a different color. By simply pointing the camera at a wall and selecting a color from a palette, homeowners can see in real time how the wall would appear with the chosen color. The app also allows users to see what a wall would look like painted in two different colors, providing even more options for experimentation.

For those in search of furniture options, Ikea Place offers a unique solution. This app allows users to virtually place 3D models of furniture in their own space, giving them a realistic idea of how the furniture would fit and look. From there, users can add their favorite pieces to a wishlist and make purchases directly from the Ikea website.

When it comes to finding inspiration, apps like HomeByMe are a valuable resource. This app recommends furniture from various makers and helps users find design ideas for different rooms and styles. With filters for room type, style, color, and furniture brands, homeowners can easily explore a wide range of options.

To ensure that pictures and wall hangings are straight and well-aligned, apps such as Bubble Level XXL and Leveler-Bubble Level simulate a bubble level using the mobile device’s accelerometer and gyroscope. By placing the device on any side of a picture frame, users can easily determine if it is straight and make adjustments as needed.

For those looking to connect with professional interior designers and other home renovation service providers, the Houzz app offers a convenient platform. Users can browse inspiring designs, read reviews, and directly contact service providers in their area. The app also allows users to send questions and requests for advice to experts, making the design process even more accessible.

Lastly, Home Design 3D takes interior design apps to the next level by providing users with the ability to design a house from scratch or renovate an existing one. With features such as room drawing, wall adjustment, and a catalog of furniture items and materials, users can fully customize their virtual spaces.

These apps are just a sample of the many options available to homeowners looking to improve their home décor. With the convenience of technology, designing and enhancing living spaces has never been easier.

