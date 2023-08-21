Apple Inc: iPhone 15 Pro, iPad 9th Generation, iOS 17, and Apple’s Race to the Top

Apple enthusiasts have been buzzing with excitement this week as the tech giant unveiled a series of updates, leaks, and announcements. Let’s dive into the top stories surrounding Apple Inc and its products.

The upcoming iPhone 15 Pro, powered by Apple’s A17 Bionic chipset, is expected to outperform its Android counterparts. Recent benchmarks show a 47% performance gap between the A17 Bionic and Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. This suggests that the iPhone 15 Pro will be a powerhouse when it comes to speed and performance.

In other news, Apple’s iPad 9th generation is currently available at an all-time low price of $250 on Amazon. This is a significant discount from its usual retail price of $330. If you’ve been eyeing an iPad, now might be the perfect time to make a purchase.

Speculations are also circulating about the iPhone 15 Pro’s RAM. Some rumors suggest that the new models might receive an 8GB RAM upgrade, a notable increase from the current 6GB. However, it remains uncertain whether this upgrade will be available on all models or only the higher storage variants.

Another exciting development is the introduction of a new feature called “Screen Distance” in Apple’s upcoming iOS 17. This feature aims to reduce eye strain by reminding users to maintain a safe viewing distance from their screens. It will be particularly beneficial for children and the elderly, who may be more prone to visual fatigue.

Lastly, Apple is inching closer to becoming the world’s top smartphone maker. The iPhone 15 series could potentially give Apple the push it needs to achieve this milestone. Despite the global economic challenges, Apple’s resilience in the premium market sets it apart and positions it for success.

Apple enthusiasts have much to look forward to in the coming months with the anticipated release of the iPhone 15 Pro, the availability of the iPad 9th generation at a discounted price, the potential RAM upgrade, and the eye strain-reducing feature in iOS 17.