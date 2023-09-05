Apple’s September Event: Countdown to Wanderlust

Apple has launched its YouTube event page countdown for the upcoming September event, which has been given the name “Wanderlust.” The event is scheduled to take place on September 12 at 10:00 a.m. PT/1:00 p.m. ET. One of the main highlights of the event is the highly anticipated unveiling of the iPhone 15.

In addition to the YouTube live stream, the event will also be available for streaming on Apple’s dedicated Events page and the Apple TV app. Apple enthusiasts can visit the YouTube event page to enable in-browser and in-app notifications, ensuring they don’t miss a single moment.

While it is almost certain that Apple will showcase the iPhone 15 lineup, which includes the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max, there is also speculation that the event may bring other surprises as well.

This September event is eagerly awaited by tech enthusiasts and Apple fans alike, as it promises to provide an exciting glimpse into the latest innovations from the Cupertino-based tech giant. Apple has consistently pushed boundaries with its iPhone releases, and the iPhone 15 is expected to deliver groundbreaking features and advancements.

Stay tuned for the live stream on YouTube or Apple’s Events page, and get ready to embark on a journey of technological wanderlust with Apple’s September event.

