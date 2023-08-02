Apple Joins Alliance for OpenUSD to Enhance 3D Tools in visionOS

Apple has teamed up with Nvidia, Adobe, Pixar, and Autodesk to support open standards for interoperable 3D tools and data. They have announced the formation of the Alliance for OpenUSD, which aims to drive the standardization, development, evolution, and growth of Pixar’s Universal Scene Description (USD) technology.

Pixar’s USD is the first open-source software that allows for the robust and scalable interchange of 3D scenes, incorporating various assets, sources, and animations. It is considered a fundamental requirement for those creating content in the metaverse. With USD, applications like Maya, Houdini, Autodesk 3ds Max, and Adobe Substance 3D Designer can seamlessly support round-trip asset workflows.

Apple’s involvement in the Alliance for OpenUSD is significant as the company is preparing to release its Vision Pro mixed reality headset. Mike Rockwell, Apple’s vice president of the vision products group, believes that OpenUSD will accelerate the development of next-generation AR experiences and spatial computing applications.

The alliance aims to address the challenge of different applications within the 3D content creation pipeline having incompatible formats by providing a common language for defining, packaging, assembling, and editing 3D data interchangeably. By housing the project in the Linux Joint Development Foundation, the alliance seeks open and efficient development, with the goal of being recognized by the International Organization for Standardization.

Other major players in the augmented and virtual reality industry, including Unity and Epic Games, have expressed their support for the alliance. Epic Games recognizes the significance of USD in establishing standards for 3D content and virtual worlds, while Unity is committed to its adoption.

Even Ikea has voiced its interest in the alliance, as it seeks a non-proprietary standard format to connect its value chain and develop lower-cost home furnishing solutions.

The formation of the Alliance for OpenUSD demonstrates a collective effort to advance 3D tools and data interoperability, benefitting developers working with Apple’s visionOS and other platforms in the future.