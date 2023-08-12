An Early Benchmark Leak Shows Impressive Performance Gains for Apple’s A17 Bionic Chip

An earlier performance estimation of the A17 Bionic showed no significant single-core gains compared to its predecessor, the A16 Bionic. However, the latest alleged benchmark leak tells a different story, as the upcoming 3nm SoC appears to outperform both the competition and last year’s A-series flagship. It reportedly achieves up to a 31 percent performance gain in both single-core and multi-core results.

The leaked image, shared by Naveen Tech Wala on X, shows that the benchmark was conducted on the iPhone 15 Pro, identified as iPhone 16,1. In line with a previous rumor, the A17 Bionic is expected to feature a 6-core CPU like its predecessor, and the benchmark results confirm that the two performance cores have a clock speed of 3.70GHz.

According to the Geekbench 6 results, the A17 Bionic achieves an impressive 31 percent gain against the A16 Bionic in single-core performance, scoring 3,269 points compared to the iPhone 14 Pro Max’s 2,493 points.

In the multi-core test, the difference is not as significant, with the A17 Bionic achieving a 24 percent higher result than the A16 Bionic. The leaked image also reveals the Metal scores, which test the GPU performance of the upcoming chip. Previously estimated Metal scores showed the A17 Bionic to be 17 percent faster than the M1. However, the leaked benchmark results surpass those predictions, with the iPhone 15 Pro achieving a score of 30,669 in the same test.

While these numbers are exciting, it is important to note that Geekbench 6 results can be manipulated. As Apple’s iPhone 15 event is still a few weeks away, it is advisable to view these results with caution. Rest assured, we will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.