Apple CEO Tim Cook Discusses the Importance of AI in Earnings Call

During Apple Inc.’s recent earnings call, there was a notable absence of discussion about artificial intelligence (AI). It wasn’t until an analyst raised the topic in the Q&A section of the call that AI was mentioned. Apple executives have been known to not talk much about their AI strategy or investments, unlike many of their tech counterparts.

Apple CEO Tim Cook acknowledged that AI and machine learning are fundamental technologies that play a crucial role in almost every product they develop. AI is used in features like live voicemails, voice replication, automatic crash detection, and fall detection. Cook emphasized that AI has been essential to Apple, and they have been conducting research in various AI technologies, including generative AI, for many years.

However, Apple does not intend to publicly showcase its AI efforts extensively. Cook stated that their approach is to announce products when they are ready for consumers. This reticence aligns with Apple’s brand identity, which focuses on delivering exceptional products without getting caught up in the AI hype.

The earnings call only featured six mentions of AI or artificial intelligence, all of which came during the Q&A session with one analyst. In comparison, Alphabet, Microsoft, and Meta Platforms had significantly more mentions of AI in their recent earnings calls.

Amazon, which also released its earnings on the same day as Apple, had 34 mentions of AI on its call. Unlike Apple, Amazon has been increasingly vocal about its AI initiatives.

While Apple remains relatively reserved about AI, the company recognizes its significance and continues to invest in research and development to improve its products.