Apple CEO Tim Cook Discusses AI Strategy in Earnings Call

ByGabriel Botha

Aug 4, 2023
During Apple Inc.’s recent earnings call, there was a noticeable lack of discussion about artificial intelligence (AI). In fact, AI only came up when an analyst raised the topic in the question-and-answer portion. The analyst noted that Apple executives don’t often talk about their AI strategy or investments, unlike other tech companies.

Apple CEO Tim Cook responded by stating that AI and machine learning are core technologies that are integral to every product they build. AI powers features such as live voicemails, voice replication, automatic crash detection, and fall detection. Cook emphasized that AI has been critical to Apple, and they have been conducting research in various AI technologies, including generative AI, for many years.

However, Apple does not plan to boast about its AI efforts. Cook explained that Apple’s approach is to announce products when they are ready for consumers. This restraint aligns with Apple’s brand identity, which focuses on delivering exceptional products to customers without emphasizing the inner workings.

Notably, AI was only mentioned six times during the earnings call, all in response to questions from Deutsche Bank analyst Sidney Ho. In comparison, competitors Google, Microsoft, and Meta Platforms extensively discussed AI in their recent earnings calls.

Amazon, like Apple, took a middle ground, with 34 mentions of AI on its earnings call. While Apple has remained consistent in its limited discussions on AI, Amazon has been increasing its rhetoric about the technology over time.

In conclusion, Apple recognizes the importance of AI and its role in their product development. However, they maintain a reserved approach, preferring to focus on delivering innovative products rather than explicitly highlighting their AI efforts.

