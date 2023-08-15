The Third-Gen AirPods Now Available at a Discount on Amazon

The latest model of Apple’s AirPods, known as the third-gen AirPods, is currently on sale at Amazon for just $139.99. These wireless earbuds are a great choice for Apple users who are looking for a high-quality audio experience.

The third-gen AirPods come with a Lightning charging case and feature shorter stems compared to the previous model, making them more discreet. They offer automatic device switching, allowing users to seamlessly switch between their iPhone and iPad. Additionally, they have IPX4 water resistance, making them suitable for workouts and outdoor activities in the rain.

One of the notable improvements of the third-gen AirPods is their enhanced voice and sound quality compared to their second-gen predecessor. They also support new features such as head-tracking spatial audio and deeper integration with Apple’s Find My app.

These AirPods offer good value for money, especially considering their discounted price. However, it’s worth noting that they have a one-size-fits-all form factor, so they may not fit perfectly for everyone’s ears.

Overall, the third-gen AirPods are a great option for Apple enthusiasts who want excellent wireless earbuds without the need for noise cancellation or superior sound quality. Take advantage of the current discount on Amazon and enhance your audio experience with these latest AirPods.