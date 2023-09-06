Right-to-Repair Supporters Optimistic as Apple Backs California Bill

Right-to-repair supporters are gaining confidence in their ability to pass legislation in state legislatures across the United States after Apple unexpectedly announced its support for a California bill. This legislation, if approved, will require electronics companies to allow consumers access to the parts and technical know-how necessary to repair their products.

Apple’s support for the California bill has sparked hope among lawmakers in other states that similar legislation can gain traction. Missouri state Sen. Tracy McCreery, who is sponsoring a right-to-repair bill in her state, believes Apple’s change of heart could initiate a cascade of support in other states.

The California bill, which is expected to be approved this fall, includes provisions that limit manufacturers’ obligations to repair work that has already been done by authorized providers. Apple’s support for the bill is seen as a significant development by right-to-repair advocates.

Manufacturers have differing opinions on right to repair, with some businesses, including Apple, learning to live with the idea while pushing for limitations that protect their bottom lines. TechNet, a group representing companies like Amazon, remains opposed to the California bill due to concerns over consumer data and intellectual property rights. Other sectors, such as the security industry, have thrown their support behind the bill after exemptions were added to exclude certain equipment.

Right-to-repair legislation has been gaining ground state by state over the past decade. States like Massachusetts, New York, and Minnesota have already passed laws related to right to repair, covering industries such as automakers and electronics. Colorado recently made headlines by unlocking rules on repairing agricultural equipment.

Lawmakers in Georgia and South Dakota believe that right-to-repair bills may not pass in their states anytime soon. However, the growing support for right to repair, particularly with Apple’s endorsement, has created a sense of inevitability among advocates. Gay Gordon-Byrne, executive director of the Repair Association, states that the number of companies protesting against right to repair is diminishing rapidly.

As right-to-repair legislation gains momentum across the United States, it remains to be seen how manufacturers and lawmakers will navigate the balance between consumer rights and protecting their own interests.

