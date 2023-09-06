Apple Shares Lower Amid Reports of China Banning iPhones for Government Agencies

Shares of Apple (AAPL) have taken a hit as reports emerge that China has instructed its government agencies to halt the use of iPhones for work purposes. While it is uncertain how this ongoing diplomatic tension between the US and China will ultimately play out, let’s analyze the charts and indicators to gain further insight.

Looking at the daily Japanese candlestick chart for AAPL, there are a few concerning signs. While prices have rebounded to partially fill a downside price gap from early August, they have not yet surpassed the top end of the gap. This indicates weakness as sellers of AAPL appear to be liquidating shares before reaching what could be considered significant resistance. The appearance of a doji pattern followed by a small real body candle further suggests a potential bearish reversal. Although prices are currently above the 50-day moving average line, this may not be sustained. Meanwhile, the slope of the 200-day moving average line remains positive. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line has risen from mid-August to match its previous high in early August, potentially forming a double top. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator has improved but has yet to cross above the zero line.

Turning to the weekly Japanese candlestick chart, there are indications of possible weakness. AAPL seems to be forming a top reversal pattern, although confirmation would require the appearance of a bearish candle this week. While the slope of the 40-week moving average line remains positive, it is worth noting that this is a lagging indicator. The weekly OBV line has returned to its July high but has not yet broken out to a new high. The MACD oscillator is currently correcting or taking profits.

Analyzing the daily Point and Figure chart for AAPL, we can see that the software is projecting a downside price target around $149. Similarly, the weekly Point and Figure chart using price data suggests a price target in the $149 area.

Considering the potential risks, it may be advisable for traders who hold long positions in AAPL to take measures to protect their positions.

Definitions:

– Japanese candlestick chart: A visual representation of price movements in which individual candles are used to denote open, high, low, and closing prices.

– Price gap: A discontinuity in price levels between two adjacent trading periods.

– Resistance: A price level at which an asset tends to experience selling pressure as it struggles to move higher.

– Doji pattern: A candlestick pattern characterized by a very small real body, indicating indecision in the market.

– Moving average line: A line created by calculating the average price over a specified period, used to smoothen out price fluctuations and identify trends.

– On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line: A technical indicator that measures cumulative buying and selling pressure based on trading volume.

– Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator: A technical indicator that analyzes the relationship between two moving averages to identify potential trend reversals.

Source: Original article by TheStreet.com.