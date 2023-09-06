Is Huawei Threatening Apple’s China Momentum?

A recent analysis by BofA Securities analyst Wamsi Mohan suggests that Apple Inc. may face an emerging threat from Huawei in China. Apple has been able to gain smartphone market share at the expense of Huawei in recent years, due to the sanctions imposed on Huawei that prohibited U.S. companies from selling software and equipment to it. However, Huawei’s latest phones, the Mate 60 and Mate 60 Pro, feature an in-house chip that performs at 5G-comparable speeds. This technological advancement could help Huawei regain traction in the market.

Mohan believes that if Huawei is able to supply and scale its home-grown Kirin 9000S chip, the Mate-series phone could be an opportunity for Huawei to increase its shipments and regain its market share, posing a potential downside risk to iPhone sales, particularly in the Asia Pacific region. Huawei has historically been a favorite among Chinese consumers.

According to Mohan’s calculations, Apple earns just over 1 cent per share for every million iPhones sold. If Huawei manages to recover 10 million units of market share, it could have an impact of approximately 11 cents per share on Apple’s fiscal 2024 earnings. In a more extreme scenario, if Apple were to lose the 30 million units gained since the sanctions began, the impact could be as high as $0.34 per share.

While Mohan maintains a neutral rating and a $210 price objective on Apple’s shares, the company is set to launch its iPhone 15 family of devices at an event on September 12. This launch will be crucial for Apple to maintain its momentum and competitive position in the market.

Sources: BofA Securities analyst Wamsi Mohan

Definitions:

Huawei: A Chinese multinational technology company specializing in telecommunications equipment and consumer electronics.

A Chinese multinational technology company specializing in telecommunications equipment and consumer electronics. Sanctions: Measures taken by one or multiple countries against another country or entity to impose limitations or restrictions.

Measures taken by one or multiple countries against another country or entity to impose limitations or restrictions. Mate-series: A line of smartphones produced by Huawei.

A line of smartphones produced by Huawei. Kirin 9000S: Huawei’s in-house chip used in their latest smartphones.