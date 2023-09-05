Apple Patents Foldable iMac Concept with Glass Panel

Apple has recently been granted a patent for a new foldable iMac concept that features a glass panel at the base. This innovative design aims to provide space-saving benefits and adjustable screen angles. While it is uncertain if this concept will become a reality anytime soon, it offers a glimpse into the future of all-in-one desktop solutions.

Unlike folding laptops and phones with foldable screens, folding desktops are relatively unexplored territory. However, Apple’s latest patent introduces a unique approach that departs from the traditional hinge design. Rather than folding the screen itself, the device’s entire front surface consists of a foldable glass panel at the base. This creates an elegant desktop appearance and allows users to access the keyboard and trackpad by sliding them out from behind the device.

The folding glass panel not only looks sleek but also offers various functionalities. When folded, it occupies less desk space, resulting in a smaller footprint. Additionally, it can be used to adjust the screen’s angle, allowing for optimal positioning of the iMac. Furthermore, it enhances portability within a household or office environment.

While the foldable iMac concept is certainly exciting, it should be noted that obtaining a patent does not guarantee that a product will be developed and released. Apple frequently patents various innovative ideas, and not all of them come to fruition.

In other Apple news, rumors are circulating about the iPhone 16 series and the possibility of an iPhone 15 Ultra model. Leaks suggest that upcoming iPhone Ultra models might incorporate Vision Pro’s 3D capture technology, known as spatial photos and videos. This integration could provide users with an immersive experience by enabling the capture and display of 3D content on the Apple Vision Pro.

Although the iPhone 15 Pro models were initially rumored to introduce spatial photos and videos, it is now expected that this feature will debut in the headset first before being incorporated into iPhones. The inclusion of 3D imagery has the potential to revolutionize the user experience, offering enhanced viewing and capturing capabilities.

It is important to note that users will still have the option to project standard images within the headset. The Vision Pro’s design heavily centers around this feature, with the device even including a dedicated mechanical button for added convenience.

