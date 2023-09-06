Apple Granted Patent for Matte Black iPhone and MacBook

Apple has been granted a patent by the US Patent Office (USPTO) that could potentially allow the company to produce iPhone and MacBook models in a new matte black color option. The patent, titled “Anodised part having a matte black appearance,” describes a technology invented by James Curran, Aaron Paterson, and Sonja Postak. The patent application was filed by Apple in May 2020.

The patent document explains that Apple plans to use an anodised part with a metal substrate and an anodised layer that is designed to absorb light. The anodised layer features light-absorbing features that are etched on the surface to create a matte black appearance. Additionally, the layer incorporates “pores” that have particles of color infused in them to impart the desired hue.

Creating a truly black device with a matte finish has been a challenge for manufacturers in the past. Most attempts resulted in glossy surfaces that reflected light instead of absorbing it. Apple, however, claims to have overcome this issue by strategically designing the anodised layer to minimize light reflection and achieve a CIELAB L* value lower than 10, resulting in a nearly black, matte finish.

If Apple successfully implements this technology, it could introduce new matte black options for its smartphones, laptops, tablets, and smartwatches. The patent grant hints at the company’s ongoing efforts to explore innovative designs and expand its product range beyond the standard color options.

While it’s important to note that a patent grant does not guarantee immediate product release, it does provide insight into Apple’s research and development initiatives. Fans and consumers can look forward to potential future devices in a sleek, matte black finish.

Sources: USPTO, *source not provided*