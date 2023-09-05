The iPhone 15 Will Replace the Lightning Cord with USB-C for Charging

The upcoming release of the iPhone 15 will bring a significant change to Apple’s charging port. Instead of the familiar Lightning cord, the new iPhone will feature a USB-C charging port. This marks the first time in over 10 years that Apple has transitioned from the Lightning port.

The decision to switch to USB-C comes after increasing pressure from the European Union and India, both of which have mandated universal charging ports for smartphones. The EU passed legislation in 2022 requiring all smartphones sold within its borders to adopt universal charging ports by fall 2024. India followed suit with a similar mandate later that year. USB-C was selected as the standard, as it is already utilized by Apple in its Macbook and iPad models.

The transition to USB-C will not only apply to the iPhone 15 but also to the latest model of AirPods, known as the AirPods Pro. The new AirPods Pro will also feature a USB-C charging port, replacing the Lightning port.

While this change may make it more difficult to borrow a charger from owners of older iPhones, USB-C has become increasingly prevalent across various non-Apple devices. Many smartphones, tablets, and other electronics already utilize USB-C cords for power, making it easier to find compatible chargers.

The release of the iPhone 15 on September 12th is anticipated to bring various updates and improvements. Although the shift from Lightning to USB-C may require users to invest in new charging cables and accessories, it aligns with global efforts towards universal charging standards and enhances compatibility across devices.

Sources: [Source 1: Mention the source name and publication date] [Source 2: Mention the source name and publication date]

Definitions:

1. USB-C: Universal Serial Bus Type-C is a standardized connector that offers faster data transfer, higher power delivery, and the ability to connect multiple devices through a single cable. It has become increasingly popular in recent years for various electronic devices.

2. Lightning: Apple’s proprietary connector used for charging and syncing its devices, such as iPhones and iPads. It has been the standard charging port for iPhones since the iPhone 5 in 2012.