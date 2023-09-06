CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Technology

Shift in Popularity: Which iPad Models Are the Most Popular?

ByMampho Brescia

Sep 6, 2023
Shift in Popularity: Which iPad Models Are the Most Popular?

According to a new report from CIRP titled “Time to Refresh iPad?,” there has been a noticeable shift in the popularity of different iPad models over the past year. The data compares the sales share of each iPad model between June 2022 and 2023.

In 2022, the 12.9-inch iPad Pro was the most popular iPad, accounting for 35% of sales. The iPad Air followed closely behind with a 24% share. However, in 2023, this popularity landscape changed. The 11-inch iPad Pro became the most sought-after iPad, capturing 26% of sales, narrowly surpassing its larger counterpart. Meanwhile, the iPad Air dropped to third place with a 19% share.

Interestingly, despite the reshuffling of individual models, the combined share of iPad Pro sales remained unchanged at 51% between 2022 and 2023. This suggests that while customers may be shifting their preferences within the iPad Pro lineup, overall demand for these high-end models has remained steady.

The report also highlights a broader trend of Apple customers opting for more affordable iPad options. This can be seen in the shift from the larger iPad Pro to the smaller 11-inch model, as well as the increased market share of the iPad mini, which is priced below both Pro models.

CIRP views this shift in iPad sales as an opportune time for Apple to refresh its tablet lineup. The introduction of updated models could help Apple cater to the growing demand for more affordable devices while maintaining the “value distinction” of the iPad brand.

While the exact release dates for new iPad models are unclear, Bloomberg suggests that new iPad Pro models may arrive in spring or summer 2024. It remains to be seen if updated versions of the iPad mini and iPad Air will be released sooner. Regardless, the evolving preferences of consumers indicate a need for Apple to continue innovating its iPad lineup to meet changing market demands.

Sources:
– CIRP (no URL)
– Bloomberg (no URL)

By Mampho Brescia

Related Post

Technology

Apple Seeks Continuous Growth as Trillion Dollar Company

Sep 6, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Technology

Battle Plans DMZ Mission Guide Warzone 2: Everything You Should Know

Sep 6, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Technology

Fans Want Bethesda’s Next IP to Set Sail with a Pirate Adventure

Sep 6, 2023 Robert Andrew

You missed

News

The Impact of Optical Spectrum Analyzers on Next-Generation Internet Technologies

Sep 6, 2023 0 Comments
News

Texas Chainsaw Massacre Update 1.000.003 Released: A Game Changer for Gaming Enthusiasts

Sep 6, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
News

Igniting Transformation: Barbod Masoumi’s Journey of Empowering Success

Sep 6, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Technology

Apple Seeks Continuous Growth as Trillion Dollar Company

Sep 6, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments