Shift in Popularity: Which iPad Models Are the Most Popular?

According to a new report from CIRP titled “Time to Refresh iPad?,” there has been a noticeable shift in the popularity of different iPad models over the past year. The data compares the sales share of each iPad model between June 2022 and 2023.

In 2022, the 12.9-inch iPad Pro was the most popular iPad, accounting for 35% of sales. The iPad Air followed closely behind with a 24% share. However, in 2023, this popularity landscape changed. The 11-inch iPad Pro became the most sought-after iPad, capturing 26% of sales, narrowly surpassing its larger counterpart. Meanwhile, the iPad Air dropped to third place with a 19% share.

Interestingly, despite the reshuffling of individual models, the combined share of iPad Pro sales remained unchanged at 51% between 2022 and 2023. This suggests that while customers may be shifting their preferences within the iPad Pro lineup, overall demand for these high-end models has remained steady.

The report also highlights a broader trend of Apple customers opting for more affordable iPad options. This can be seen in the shift from the larger iPad Pro to the smaller 11-inch model, as well as the increased market share of the iPad mini, which is priced below both Pro models.

CIRP views this shift in iPad sales as an opportune time for Apple to refresh its tablet lineup. The introduction of updated models could help Apple cater to the growing demand for more affordable devices while maintaining the “value distinction” of the iPad brand.

While the exact release dates for new iPad models are unclear, Bloomberg suggests that new iPad Pro models may arrive in spring or summer 2024. It remains to be seen if updated versions of the iPad mini and iPad Air will be released sooner. Regardless, the evolving preferences of consumers indicate a need for Apple to continue innovating its iPad lineup to meet changing market demands.

Sources:

– CIRP (no URL)

– Bloomberg (no URL)