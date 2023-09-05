AirPods Max Gets Another Price Cut on Amazon

Apple’s AirPods Max, known for their excellent audio quality and noise cancellation, have received another price reduction on Amazon. The Space Gray and Pink color options are currently available for $100 off the original price, bringing them down to $449.99.

While the deal only applies to these two color options, the other available colors are still on sale for $469.99. This discount makes the AirPods Max more affordable for consumers who may have found the original price too steep.

Launched in December 2020, the AirPods Max have received positive reviews for their audio quality and noise cancellation capabilities. They offer instant pairing with Apple devices and provide over 20 hours of battery life.

However, it is important to note that the over-ear design of the AirPods Max makes them less portable compared to other models. They cannot be folded up for easy storage in a bag.

Despite this, the AirPods Max remain an excellent choice for individuals looking for premium audio quality and sleek design. The headphones are ideal for long study sessions, thanks to their excellent noise cancellation feature.

Reviews from TechRadar, Toms Guide, and T3 all praise the AirPods Max for their audio quality, with all three sources giving them a high rating. However, those looking for more compact headphones or ones that fold up may want to consider other options.

Currently, the AirPods Max are available at the discounted price of $449.99 on Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy.

Sources:

– TechRadar

– Toms Guide

– T3