Apple Working on Remodeled iPad Pro Accessories, Including Magic Keyboard

Apple is reportedly planning to revamp its iPad Pro accessories, including the Magic Keyboard. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the tech giant will introduce two new iPad Pro versions in 2024 featuring the upcoming M3 chip and OLED screens.

Gurman notes that Apple is working on a new Magic Keyboard that will debut next year alongside the new iPad Pro models. The revamped keyboard accessory is expected to have a larger trackpad, making it more Mac-like. Additionally, the top case of the Magic Keyboard will be made of aluminum, matching the current Mac laptops.

According to Gurman, the weight difference resulting from the switch to aluminum will be insignificant. However, if Apple decides to use more expensive materials, the cost of the accessory may increase. Currently, the Magic Keyboard for the 11-inch iPad Pro costs Rs. 29,999, while the 12.9-inch version costs Rs. 33,900.

The updated Magic Keyboard for iPad will be launched alongside the 2024 iPad Pro, which is expected to feature OLED displays in 11-inch and 13-inch sizes. Apple may release newer iPad Air or iPad mini models before unveiling the next iPad Pro.

The forthcoming iPad Pro models, codenamed J717, J718, J720, and J721, are rumored to be powered by the M3 chipset, built on a 3nm process. This chipset is anticipated to offer improved performance and efficiency compared to the current M2 SoCs used in Apple’s MacBook, iPad, and Mac models.

Source: Bloomberg

Definitions:

Magic Keyboard: An accessory developed by Apple for the iPad Pro, featuring a keyboard and a trackpad.

OLED: Organic Light Emitting Diode, a display technology known for its deep blacks and vibrant colors.

M3 chip: An unreleased chip developed by Apple for its iPad Pro models, expected to offer improved performance and energy efficiency.

Cupertino-based: Referring to a company or organization headquartered in Cupertino, California, where Apple Inc. is located.

