This Week’s Best Tech Deals: MacBook Air M2, Amazon Devices, and More

This week, Apple’s MacBook Air M2 is available at an all-time low of $949. Although a new Air model may be announced later this year, the current MacBook Air is still considered a great value at this price. In addition to laptops, various Amazon devices are also on sale, including the Fire TV Stick 4K Max for $25 and the Echo Show 8 for $60. Google’s Pixel Tablet has received its first major discount, and there are also sales on wireless earbuds and gaming accessories.

The MacBook Air with an M2 chip, equipped with 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD, is priced at $949, matching the lowest price ever recorded. This laptop is highly recommended in our guide to the best laptops, receiving a review score of 96. It offers a sleek design, a vibrant and accurate display, long battery life, a comfortable keyboard, good speakers, and reliable performance for everyday tasks. While the storage speed is slower compared to higher-capacity models, it should not be a significant drawback unless you require intense tasks like media editing.

For those looking for a budget option, the older M1-based MacBook Air is currently priced at an all-time low of $750. However, it comes with a more outdated design and a mediocre 720p webcam. It’s worth noting that according to a recent Bloomberg report, Apple may release an updated 13-inch MacBook Air with a new M3 chip as early as October. Therefore, if you can wait for the latest model, it may be worth holding off on a purchase.

Other notable deals include the Anker 622 Magnetic Battery, which offers convenient charging for various devices. Furthermore, there are discounts on wireless earbuds and gaming accessories that are popular among users.

These tech deals provide great opportunities to upgrade your devices or purchase new ones at discounted prices. However, if you prefer to have the latest technology, it’s advisable to consider the potential release of updated models in the near future.