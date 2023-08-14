Apple’s Upcoming M3 Pro, M3 Max, and M3 Ultra Chips to Feature More CPU and GPU Cores

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple’s upcoming M3 Pro, M3 Max, and M3 Ultra chips will have an increased number of CPU and GPU cores. Gurman provided details on the core configurations for each chip, specifying the number of high-performance and energy-efficient CPU cores, as well as the GPU cores.

The M3 Pro chip is expected to have either 10 or 12 CPU cores (6 or 8 high-performance and 4 energy-efficient), along with 16 or 19 GPU cores. The M3 Max chip, on the other hand, will feature 12 CPU cores (8 high-performance and 4 energy-efficient) and 30 or 38 GPU cores. Lastly, the M3 Ultra chip will boast 24 CPU cores (16 high-performance and 8 energy-efficient) and 60 or 76 GPU cores.

The standard M3 chip will reportedly have the same CPU and GPU core configuration as the M2 chip, consisting of 8 CPU cores (4 performance and 4 efficiency) and 10 GPU cores. This chip is expected to be used in various Apple devices such as the 13-inch MacBook Pro, 13- and 15-inch MacBook Air, Mac mini, iMac, and iPad Pro.

In addition, Apple is said to be testing MacBook Pro models with 36GB and 48GB of memory, indicating the possibility of new memory options in the future. Currently, the high-end MacBook Pro models can be configured with 16GB, 32GB, 64GB, and 96GB of memory.

Gurman confirmed that the first Macs equipped with the M3 chip will likely debut in October, while the M3 Pro and M3 Max chips are scheduled for release in 2024. The release of Macs featuring the M3 Ultra chip, such as the next-generation Mac Studio, may occur toward the end of 2024 at the earliest.