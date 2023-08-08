M3 Max Chip in the High-End 16-Inch MacBook Pro: Specs and Rumors

According to a report by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the high-end 16-inch MacBook Pro will feature the M3 Max chip with impressive specifications. The chip will reportedly include 16 CPU cores and 40 GPU cores, along with up to 48GB of memory. These details were discovered through testing logs of a third-party app developer.

Apple’s hardware refresh cycle is anticipated to begin with the launch of new MacBooks, including both the Pro and Air models, as well as Mac Mini and iMac desktops. The release is set to happen gradually over the next year, starting in October. Gurman suggests that the updated 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro models are likely to be unveiled in 2024.

In addition to the MacBook Pro, Apple is also preparing to release the new A17 processor in their top-of-the-line iPhone 15 Pro models later this year. The A17 processor will have similarities with the M3 chips and will be built on a new 3nm process, providing Apple with a technological advantage over its competitors.

The M3 Max chip is expected to feature a split in CPU cores, with 12 high-performance cores and four efficiency cores. This configuration offers four more high-performance cores compared to the current M2 Max in laptops, potentially increasing processing power for tasks such as video editing and demanding Excel tasks. Despite the higher performance, Apple aims to maintain similar battery life to previous models.

Overall, with its impressive specifications and rumored release date, the high-end 16-inch MacBook Pro with the M3 Max chip is generating excitement among Apple enthusiasts.