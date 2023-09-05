Is USB-C the Future of iPhone? What to Expect with the Transition

The days of the Lightning connector on the iPhone are coming to an end, as Apple is forced by European Union lawmakers to make the switch to the USB-C standard. The Lightning connector has been a staple of Apple devices since 2012, but with almost 1.5 billion iPhones currently in use, the transition to USB-C will be a massive change for iPhone users.

While Apple’s long-term plan may be to shift to wireless charging, it seems that USB-C will be sticking around for a while. Apple has faced pushback and criticism with every port switch in the past, so it’s likely that USB-C will be supported by Apple for the next few years.

For iPhone users planning to upgrade to the iPhone 15, the transition will mean saying goodbye to Lightning cables. While Apple may provide a Lightning to USB-C dongle, it makes more sense to invest in new USB-C cables. USB-C cables offer compatibility with not only the iPhone but also other Apple devices like iPads and Macs.

As for chargers, any USB-C charger will work with the new iPhone 15, although charging speeds may vary. If you already use MagSafe wireless charging, you’re good to go.

For those who rely on wired CarPlay in their cars, a USB-A to USB-C cable should work, or Apple may offer a dongle for compatibility. It’s worth noting that Apple is likely to capitalize on the transition to USB-C by selling new accessories and dongles.

For existing accessories and devices with Lightning connectors, a dongle will be necessary. The transition to USB-C will take time, considering the billions of devices still in use with Lightning ports.

While the switch to USB-C may require some investment in new cables and dongles, it’s not a cause for panic. Apple provides solutions, and users can also contribute to sustainability by passing on their old cables to those with older iPhones.

