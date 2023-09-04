CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Technology

Apple’s Latest Patent Reveals Concept for Folding iMac

ByGabriel Botha

Sep 4, 2023
Apple’s Latest Patent Reveals Concept for Folding iMac

Apple has recently unveiled a new patent that showcases their concept for a folding iMac. Unlike traditional folding displays, this patent features a folding glass panel at the bottom, creating a sleek and modern all-in-one desktop computer.

The folding iMac design is a groundbreaking innovation from Apple. While we have seen folding laptops and phones, the concept of a folding desktop is new. Instead of folding the screen itself, the entire front of the device is a glass panel that folds at the bottom, providing a unique and sweeping desktop look. When folded, the device takes up less desk space and offers a smaller footprint.

The patent also reveals a rear stand that supports the iMac, which can be used to slide out a keyboard and trackpad. This allows for a seamless transition between a desktop and a portable workstation. The folding portion of the screen can also be used to adjust the angle of the iMac, providing optimal viewing for different lighting conditions.

While the concept of a folding iMac is certainly intriguing, it’s important to note that this is just a patent and may not become a reality anytime soon. There is no mention of battery capabilities in the patent, indicating that this is not a portable device.

One potential limitation of this design is the lack of height adjustment. While current iMac models do not offer height adjustability either, it is possible to make adjustments using stands or Vesa mounts. However, due to the wide nature of the folding section on the bottom of the device, it may not be suitable for Vesa mounting.

Overall, Apple’s patent for a folding iMac showcases their commitment to pushing the boundaries of technology. However, it is uncertain whether this concept will ever come to fruition. Nonetheless, it is an exciting glimpse into the possibilities of future desktop computing.

Source: Patently Apple, iMore.

By Gabriel Botha

Related Post

Technology

CVS Health’s Executive Director of Supplier Diversity Aims to Increase Spending with Diverse Businesses

Sep 4, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Technology

Belfast Neurologist Accused of Misdiagnoses and Inappropriate Treatment

Sep 4, 2023 Robert Andrew
Technology

Microsoft Releases Xbox Series S with Upgraded Storage

Sep 4, 2023 Mampho Brescia

You missed

News

ISRO’s Vikram Lander Successfully Completes Lunar Surface Hop Experiment

Sep 4, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Technology

CVS Health’s Executive Director of Supplier Diversity Aims to Increase Spending with Diverse Businesses

Sep 4, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Technology

Belfast Neurologist Accused of Misdiagnoses and Inappropriate Treatment

Sep 4, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
News

Exploring the Future of Healthcare: Ingestible Sensors in North America

Sep 4, 2023 0 Comments