Apple Testing New Placement for “End Call” Button in iOS 17

Apple is continuing its search for the ideal placement of the “End Call” button in the upcoming iOS 17. In the latest beta update, the button is now positioned at the center of the screen, surrounded by other apps such as Audio, FaceTime, Mute, Add (People), and Keypad.

The previous update had caused some dissatisfaction among users when the “End Call” button was moved to the bottom right of the screen during phone conversations. Many users were accustomed to pressing the middle of the phone to hang up on calls, and the new placement disrupted their muscle memory.

The iOS 17 beta 6 does not bring significant changes to the operating system, indicating that Apple may be finalizing major additions before the expected release in September. More details about the iPhone 17 and Apple Watch Series 9 lineups are anticipated to be shared next month.

However, the new placement of the “End Call” button still presents challenges for users. It is easy to imagine accidental presses of other buttons, such as the “FaceTime” button, when trying to end a call. Users are advised to handle calls with caution, especially when taking them from unconventional locations.

Apple seems to have different plans for the call function, as it is introducing the Contact Posters feature in iOS 17. This feature allows users to display a customized image and text when calling other iPhone users. To accommodate this feature, the buttons will need to be positioned at the bottom of the screen, competing for space.

While it would be convenient to have the option to choose the placement of the buttons during calls, Apple's strict guidelines regarding widget and app placements make it unlikely.