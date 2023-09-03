CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Save Big on Apple’s Latest 24-inch M1 iMac at Woot

Sep 3, 2023
Woot is currently offering the best prices yet on Apple’s newest 24-inch M1 iMac as refurbished discounts start at $899.99 shipped. The 8-core CPU/GPU model with 256GB of storage is available at a discount of $599, which is $30 less than the previous mention and the best deal of the year for a refurbished unit. The entry-level and elevated models come with a 1-year warranty, as well as multiple color options. The 512GB SSD configuration is also on sale for $1,049.99, a discount of $649.

The 24-inch M1 iMac features an integrated M1 processor, a 4K Retina display with True Tone, and a 1080p FaceTime camera. It comes with at least 8GB of RAM and a minimum of 512GB of onboard storage. The iMac also includes six speakers with support for Spatial Audio, an 8-core processor, Thunderbolt ports, USB-C slots, Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, and Ethernet in the power brick. The device comes with a 90-day warranty.

To enhance your experience with the M1 iMac, consider purchasing the Satechi USB-C Slim Dock, which matches the iMac’s design and provides easy access to its I/O ports. The dock is made of aluminum and costs $150 on Amazon.

Take advantage of these Labor Day weekend deals and check out our guide for more Apple discounts.

Source: Woot

Definitions:
– Refurbished: Previously owned products that have been repaired and restored to a fully functional condition.
– CPU: Central Processing Unit, the main component of a computer that executes instructions and performs calculations.
– GPU: Graphics Processing Unit, a specialized electronic circuit that renders images, animations, and videos.
– SSD: Solid State Drive, a storage device that uses flash memory to store data.
– Retina Display: A high-resolution display developed by Apple that has a pixel density high enough for the human eye to be unable to discern individual pixels.
– FaceTime: A video and audio calling service developed by Apple.
– RAM: Random Access Memory, a type of computer memory that stores data that can be accessed quickly by the CPU.
– Spatial Audio: A feature that creates a more immersive audio experience by simulating sound coming from different directions.
– USB-C: A versatile connector and cable standard that supports power delivery, data transfer, and video output.
– Wi-Fi 6: The latest standard for wireless networking, offering faster speeds and improved performance compared to previous generations.
– Ethernet: A wired networking standard that allows devices to connect to a local network or the internet via an Ethernet cable.

