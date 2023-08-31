Apple Retires iTunes Movie Trailers App in Favor of TV App

Apple has officially retired its iTunes Movie Trailers app, transitioning users to its TV app. The app, which had seen 16 minor updates in its 11-year lifespan, now only provides a prompt to visit the new home for trailers on the Apple TV app. Despite claims of performance and stability improvements, the app’s functionality has been completely removed. This move comes as no surprise, as movie trailers have become easily accessible on platforms like YouTube. The neglect of the iTunes Movie Trailers app and site further contributed to its demise.

The iTunes Movie Trailers app had a strong presence in the late 1990s, but its decline in recent years signaled the end of an era. Although it may not have had a flashy exit, the app’s longevity is worth acknowledging.

Source: AppleInsider

