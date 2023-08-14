iPhone 6 and iPhone 7 Owners Eligible for Settlement Payment

The original lawsuit over the batterygate scandal involving iPhone 6 and iPhone 7 devices is coming to a close. The 9th Circuit has dismissed two appeals related to the terms of the settlement, paving the way for affected owners of these devices to receive their share of the settlement payment. The settlement requires Apple to pay a minimum of $310 million, with the potential to reach $500 million, depending on the number of claims filed.

The settlement stems from the revelation that Apple slowed down devices when their batteries degraded, without informing users. This led to accusations of planned obsolescence, as users were prompted to purchase new phones instead of having their existing devices repaired. Apple claimed that the slowdown was intended to prevent spontaneous shutdowns caused by insufficient battery power.

Unfortunately, the deadline for filing claims was in October 2020, so it is now too late for iPhone 6 and iPhone 7 owners to submit a claim. However, for the approximately 3 million individuals who did file and were approved, a payment of around $65 can be expected. Additional details about the settlement can be found on the dedicated settlement website.

While some iPhone 14 owners are currently expressing concerns about potential battery issues, it is important to note that the recent settlement only applies to the iPhone 6, iPhone 7, and first-generation iPhone SE. As the lawsuit draws to a close, affected iPhone owners can anticipate receiving their cash payments in the near future.