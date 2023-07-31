Apple’s iPhone 15 to Feature Major Changes

Apple is set to unveil its new lineup of devices this fall, and the iPhone 15 models are expected to come with some significant updates. According to a report from Bloomberg, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will be compatible with USB-C charging, as they seek to comply with regulations from the EU. This move comes as EU member states approved a law last year that requires electronic devices to support USB-C charging by 2024.

The iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max models will also feature titanium edges instead of stainless steel, a long-standing goal for Apple. This change not only adds a touch of luxury but may also contribute to making the phones lighter. In addition, Apple is said to be considering raising the price of its high-end iPhone Pro models.

The transition to USB-C charging is a significant move for Apple, as it has been using its proprietary Lightning charger for iPhones since 2012. USB-C is widely used by other modern devices, including Android phones, tablets, and some of Apple’s own iPads. This shift means that consumers will be able to use a single charger for all their devices, making it more convenient and practical.

While Apple has yet to officially comment on these reports, the company’s senior vice president of worldwide marketing, Greg Joswiak, stated last year that they would have to comply with the common charger law introduced by the EU. It remains to be seen how these changes will be received by consumers, but they represent Apple’s efforts to adapt to evolving market demands and regulations.