Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Will Apple Delay the Release of iPhone 15 Pro Max?

Vicky Stavropoulou

Sep 5, 2023
Are you eagerly awaiting Apple’s upcoming event, “Wonderlust,” and planning to order one of the new iPhone models as soon as they hit the market? Well, you might want to reconsider. There have been persistent rumors of a delay in the release of the iPhone 15 Pro Max, the most advanced member of the iPhone 15 family.

According to reliable Twitter leaker Revegnus, also known as @Tech_Reve, Apple could face “severe” yield issues with Sony, which may lead to a delay of “up to approximately 4 weeks” for the iPhone 15 Pro Max. The exact release date is still unknown, but based on previous patterns, Apple would have likely preferred to launch the entire iPhone 15 lineup on September 22, following the official launch event on September 12.

However, if the predicted delay holds true, the iPhone 15 Pro Max could follow the example of last year’s iPhone 14 Plus and be released a month after the other models. This would mean that the pre-order start for the iPhone 15 Pro Max is expected to be on September 15, with a commercial rollout around October 13.

Although this timetable is not ideal, it is unlikely to significantly impact the device’s success. You will still have plenty of time to get your hands on the iPhone 15 Pro Max before Thanksgiving or Christmas.

While the rumored delay may cause concern among potential buyers, there could be some good news. There is a possibility that the iPhone 15 Pro Max will introduce a new periscope shooter with up to 6x optical zoom functionality, and this feature is likely not the cause of the alleged delay.

If you are considering whether to wait for the iPhone 15 Pro Max, it is recommended to tune into Apple’s September 12 event and gather all the official information before making a final decision.

——–

Definitions:
– Yield issues: Problems in the manufacturing process that result in a lower number of usable products.
– Twitter leaker: An individual who shares confidential information about upcoming products or events on the social media platform Twitter.

Sources: No URLs provided.

