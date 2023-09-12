CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Technology

Apple to Discontinue iPhone Mini Series with Release of iPhone 15

ByRobert Andrew

Sep 12, 2023
Apple to Discontinue iPhone Mini Series with Release of iPhone 15

Tonight, Apple is set to unveil its highly anticipated iPhone 15 series, which will likely mark the end of the iPhone Mini lineup. The iPhone Mini, introduced a few years ago, has struggled with limited popularity among users who prefer smaller phones.

Speculations about the discontinuation of the iPhone Mini have been circulating since the beginning of 2023, and it seems that Apple’s decision aligns with these rumors. Market data has shown that the demand for smaller phones is relatively small compared to the larger, more feature-rich models. As a result, Apple has decided to focus its efforts on the Pro models to meet the growing demand.

Alongside the iPhone 15 series, Apple is expected to launch the Apple Watch Series 9, Apple Watch Ultra 2, and AirPods Pro at the event. There are also reports suggesting that Apple may introduce new cases for the iPhone 15 series while discontinuing its leather cases. Furthermore, Apple is considering discontinuing its current lineup of silicone rubber and fluoroelastomer accessories as part of its larger initiative to transition towards more environmentally sustainable materials.

According to a report from MacRumours, Apple may replace its current accessories with ones made from eco-friendly materials. This includes accessories like the iPhone Silicone Case with MagSafe, Sport Band, Solo Loop, and AirTag Loop. The report also mentions the possibility of a new premium material called FineWoven being introduced for these accessories.

With this transition, Apple is expected to unveil fresh accessory designs, such as a “FineWoven” Apple Watch band equipped with a magnetic buckle. This move towards more sustainable and environmentally friendly materials aligns with Apple’s commitment to being a responsible and forward-thinking company.

Overall, tonight’s event promises to bring exciting new products and innovations from Apple, while bidding farewell to the iPhone Mini series. As always, Apple continues to push the boundaries of technology and design to satisfy the ever-evolving needs of its customers.

Sources:
– Apple Event 2023 tonight: When and where to watch? What’s coming? Full details inside
– MacRumours report on Apple’s potential transition towards more sustainable materials

By Robert Andrew

Related Post

Technology

Growing Human Cells in Replica Eye Could Be Breakthrough for Treating Macular Degeneration

Sep 13, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Technology

The Hidden Challenge of Gift Cards: Lost and Forgotten

Sep 13, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Technology

Apple Banned from Selling iPhone 12 in France Due to High SAR Levels

Sep 13, 2023 Gabriel Botha

You missed

Technology

Growing Human Cells in Replica Eye Could Be Breakthrough for Treating Macular Degeneration

Sep 13, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Technology

The Hidden Challenge of Gift Cards: Lost and Forgotten

Sep 13, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Technology

Apple Banned from Selling iPhone 12 in France Due to High SAR Levels

Sep 13, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Technology

Aditya Birla Capital Introduces Payment Lounge to Enhance Digital Payments Experience

Sep 13, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments