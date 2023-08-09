Apple Considering September 12 or 13 for iPhone 15 Event Date

Apple is currently deliberating between September 12 and 13 to hold its iPhone 15 event, according to sources familiar with the matter. However, the more likely date is September 12.

Apple’s carrier partners have been instrumental in providing this information, as internal emails have instructed employees not to take time off on Wednesday, September 13, due to an anticipated “major smartphone announcement.” Mark Gurman, a reliable source for Apple-related news, believes September 12 is the more plausible option, though he acknowledges that plans can still change.

Similar to previous events, Apple’s upcoming event will adopt a hybrid format. This means there will be a combination of pre-recorded videos reminiscent of the pandemic era, along with live presentations. The event will feature a live audience on Apple’s campus, with an opportunity for attendees to experience the new iPhone 15 lineup firsthand.

Further details regarding the iPhone 15 and its features have not been disclosed at this time. Apple typically keeps such information under wraps until the official event.