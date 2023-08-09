Apple’s Upcoming iPhone 15 Event Likely to Take Place on September 12

Apple’s upcoming iPhone 15 event is expected to be held on Tuesday, September 12, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. The date aligns with Apple’s past iPhone events, which have typically taken place during the first two weeks of September. This timing allows Apple to drive iPhone sales ahead of the end of the fiscal quarter.

If the iPhone 15 models are indeed unveiled on September 12, pre-orders are likely to begin on Friday, September 15, with the official launch following on Friday, September 22.

The event is anticipated to introduce four new iPhone models, including the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. It is also rumored that Apple will adopt USB-C for charging instead of Lightning, and the Dynamic Island feature will be expanded to all iPhone 15 models. The Pro models are expected to feature slimmer bezels, a faster A17 chip, and new camera technology.

In addition to the new iPhones, the fall event is also expected to showcase the Apple Watch Series 9 and a new Apple Watch Ultra. Shortly after the event, Apple is set to launch iOS 17, iPadOS 17, tvOS 17, and watchOS 10.

Overall, signs suggest that September 12 is the likely date for Apple’s iPhone 15 event, although things can still potentially change. Apple fans can look forward to an array of new features and upgrades across the iPhone, Apple Watch, and operating systems.