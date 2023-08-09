CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Technology

Apple’s Upcoming iPhone 15 Event Likely to Take Place on September 12

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 9, 2023
Apple’s Upcoming iPhone 15 Event Likely to Take Place on September 12

Apple’s upcoming iPhone 15 event is expected to be held on Tuesday, September 12, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. The date aligns with Apple’s past iPhone events, which have typically taken place during the first two weeks of September. This timing allows Apple to drive iPhone sales ahead of the end of the fiscal quarter.

If the iPhone 15 models are indeed unveiled on September 12, pre-orders are likely to begin on Friday, September 15, with the official launch following on Friday, September 22.

The event is anticipated to introduce four new iPhone models, including the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. It is also rumored that Apple will adopt USB-C for charging instead of Lightning, and the Dynamic Island feature will be expanded to all iPhone 15 models. The Pro models are expected to feature slimmer bezels, a faster A17 chip, and new camera technology.

In addition to the new iPhones, the fall event is also expected to showcase the Apple Watch Series 9 and a new Apple Watch Ultra. Shortly after the event, Apple is set to launch iOS 17, iPadOS 17, tvOS 17, and watchOS 10.

Overall, signs suggest that September 12 is the likely date for Apple’s iPhone 15 event, although things can still potentially change. Apple fans can look forward to an array of new features and upgrades across the iPhone, Apple Watch, and operating systems.

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Related Post

Technology

KitKat Discontinues Peanut Butter Bites, Leaving Fans Devastated

Aug 9, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Technology

Baldur’s Gate 3 Second Post-Launch Update: Fixes, Changes, and Improvements

Aug 9, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Technology

Windows 11 22H2 KB5029263 Cumulative Update: Security Fixes and Improvements

Aug 9, 2023 Gabriel Botha

You missed

News

Harnessing the Power of Nanodevices for Next-Generation Technology

Aug 9, 2023 0 Comments
AI

Bollywood Actors Imagined as Game of Thrones Characters in AI Video

Aug 9, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
News

Revolutionizing Pilot Training: How Virtual Reality and Simulation are Transforming Europe’s Aviation Industry

Aug 9, 2023 0 Comments
Technology

KitKat Discontinues Peanut Butter Bites, Leaving Fans Devastated

Aug 9, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments