Apple’s Annual iPhone Event Expected in September

Apple’s annual iPhone event is anticipated to occur on either Tuesday, September 12, or Wednesday, September 13 this year, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. Pre-orders for the new iPhones are likely to go live on Friday, September 15, with the official launch expected on September 22.

The tech giant typically hosts its event during the first two weeks of September to ensure the release of its new iPhones and generate substantial revenue before the end of the fiscal quarter. Despite rumors of production challenges, it is expected that this year’s event will follow the usual pattern, although certain models may have limited supplies or a slightly delayed launch.

A report from 9to5Mac suggests that several carrier partners have restricted their employees from taking time off on Wednesday, September 13, in anticipation of a “major smartphone announcement.” The reason behind this decision is unclear as pre-order and launch days are typically the busiest for carriers. Nevertheless, it aligns with Gurman’s proposed schedule.

Apple typically holds its iPhone events on Tuesdays, except when they coincide with Labor Day in the United States. In such cases, the events are rescheduled to Wednesdays to accommodate media travels without any disruptions caused by the holiday. As Labor Day is not a factor this year, it is highly likely that the event will take place on Tuesday, September 12, although a Wednesday event cannot be ruled out.

Media invitations from Apple are usually sent out about a week in advance, so there is still time before an official confirmation on the event date. However, additional rumors and information are expected to emerge in the coming weeks, providing more clarity.

Apart from the new iPhone 15 lineup, the September event is anticipated to feature updates for the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 models, details and launch dates for the new iOS 17 and other related operating system updates, and possibly a few other announcements.