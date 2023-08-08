CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Great Deals on iPad Mini and Google Pixel 7 Lineup

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 8, 2023
The 8.3-inch iPad Mini is currently on sale at Amazon for $399.99, which is $100 off its original price. This is the second-best price ever offered for this device. The iPad Mini is known for its portability and ease of use, making it a great option for reading and other tasks. It features a larger edge-to-edge display, a faster processor, and support for USB-C.

If you’re in the market for an Android phone, Google’s new Pixel 7A is worth considering. It is currently on sale for $444, which is $55 off its regular price. The Pixel 7A offers wireless charging, a 90Hz refresh rate, and a fast processor. It also has an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance.

For those who prefer a larger phone, the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are also on sale. The Pixel 7 is available for $449 ($150 off), while the Pixel 7 Pro is priced at $699 ($200 off). Both phones offer larger displays, enhanced waterproofing, and additional storage options. The Pixel 7 Pro also has a 120Hz refresh rate and an extra telephoto lens.

If you’re in need of a Bluetooth keyboard, the Logitech K380 is currently on sale for $23.99. It is compatible with multiple operating systems and can be paired with up to three devices simultaneously.

Other deals include Apple’s AirTag for $25, the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max for $26.99, Samsung’s 32-inch M8 Smart Monitor for $595.70, and Keurig’s K-Mini coffee maker for $59.99.

Take advantage of these great deals while they last!

