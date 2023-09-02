Apple’s iOS 17 vs. Google’s Android 14: Different Approaches to Updates

Apple’s upcoming iOS 17 update promises to be a more fully-featured upgrade compared to Google’s Android 14. While some may argue that iOS 17 is a more exciting update, it’s important to recognize that Google has a different strategy for its Android updates.

Apple has consistently focused on delivering new features and improvements to its iPhone users, and iOS 17 continues this trend. The update introduces interactive widgets, a call screening-like tool, easier sharing with NameDrop and AirDrop, and a new Journal app. These additions enhance the iPhone experience and offer users more functionality.

On the other hand, Google has taken notice that major Android features often can’t be effectively delivered through system updates. Manufacturers often add their own tweaks or choose not to roll out updates to certain devices. Instead, Google has been moving towards delivering updates through the Play Store. This approach allows Google to update specific apps like Messages, Podcasts, and Books without needing a full OS rollout.

Google sees Android 14 as a means to provide important API updates that enable bigger features. For example, Android 14 will improve the camera capabilities of Android phones, including support for Night Mode and 10-bit HDR video. These updates will benefit all social apps and enhance the quality of photos taken on Android devices.

Despite the comparable feature sets of Android and iOS, Apple has a unique ability to engage its users with its updates. Features like iMessage enhancements or NameDrop gain traction among iPhone users, who are more likely to embrace new functionalities. In contrast, Google faces challenges with mass adoption, as demonstrated by the less successful rollout of features like Nearby Share or the iMessage rival RCS.

Apple’s approach of rolling out app updates throughout the year could benefit Android users as well. By decoupling system apps and offering updates through the Play Store, Google could provide timely improvements without requiring full system updates. However, Google may need to strike a balance between constant updates and ensuring that significant changes receive proper recognition.

Both iOS 17 and Android 14 are expected to be released in September, and while iOS 17 may have more hype surrounding it, it’s important to acknowledge the different approaches taken by Apple and Google in delivering updates to their respective operating systems.

Sources:

– [Source 1]

– [Source 2]