Apple Argues iMessage Should Not Be Classified as a “Gatekeeper” by EU

Apple is in discussions with the European Union (EU) to contest the classification of iMessage as a “gatekeeper” under the EU’s Digital Markets Act (DMA). The DMA aims to regulate powerful platforms and ensure fair competition in the digital market. Apple argues that iMessage does not meet the popularity criteria necessary for classification as a gatekeeper.

The EU will release a list of designated gatekeepers on September 6, which will include companies considered powerful based on revenue and user numbers, as well as the specific services they provide. Gatekeepers identified by the EU will be required to adhere to interoperability and competition rules set by the commission. Apple, along with Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet, Meta, ByteDance, and Samsung, is already expected to be on the list, but the commission will determine which of their services should be covered.

To be included in the list, companies must meet two criteria: a market value of at least €75 billion ($82 billion) and ownership of a social platform or app used by at least 45 million people monthly, or have at least 10,000 active business users. Despite Apple’s nearly three trillion market value, the company argues that iMessage does not have 45 million users, making it exempt from the DMA rules. However, industry analysts estimate that iMessage boasts approximately 1 billion users globally.

While Apple is working on complying with the DMA rules by opening iOS to third-party app stores and sideloading, it appears reluctant to open iMessage to other third-party messaging platforms or operating systems, as the regulations demand.

In a similar vein, Microsoft argues that Bing should not be subjected to the same rules as Google Search, as it holds only a 3% market share. Subjecting Bing to additional legal scrutiny could put Microsoft at a disadvantage.

The EU’s DMA aims to address concerns over the dominance of digital giants and establish a fair playing field for competition. The determination of gatekeepers and subsequent compliance with the regulations will be critical in shaping the future of the digital market within the European Union.

Sources:

– The Financial Times