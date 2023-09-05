iPhone 16 Series Rumored to Feature 3D Capturing Technology

The upcoming iPhone 16 series from Apple has already started generating buzz among enthusiasts, with rumors suggesting the possibility of an iPhone 15 Ultra. While it remains uncertain if the iPhone 15’s Vision Pro features will materialize, leaks indicate that future iPhone Ultra models could incorporate 3D capturing technology, enhancing the overall user experience.

According to a leak on Weibo, reported by MacRumors, the upcoming iPhone Ultra models may include the Vision Pro’s 3D capture technology, which enables the capture and display of spatial photos and videos. This integration could provide users with an immersive experience, taking their content creation to the next level.

Initially, Apple had plans to introduce spatial photos and videos to the iPhone 15 Pro models even before the launch of the Vision Pro in 2024, as per a BGR report. However, the latest information suggests that this feature will debut in the headset first and then be incorporated into iPhones. The introduction of 3D imagery has the potential to revolutionize the user experience, offering enhanced viewing and capturing capabilities.

It is worth noting that users will still have the option to project standard images within the headset. MacRumors has highlighted that the design of the Vision Pro is heavily centered around this feature, with a dedicated mechanical button for added convenience.

The potential integration of 3D capturing into the iPhone could mark a significant advancement for Apple. The company has already announced several exciting features for the upcoming iPhone 15 models, including a primary wide camera, telephoto camera, ultra-wide camera, LiDAR scanner, and more. This promises an exciting lineup for Apple enthusiasts to look forward to in next year’s product releases.

Furthermore, there are speculations about the introduction of a new high-end iPhone version called the “Ultra” in 2024. As of now, all iPhone enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting the Apple event scheduled for September 12, 2023, where the company will unveil its next-generation smartphone, the iPhone 15 series.

Sources:

– MacRumors

– BGR