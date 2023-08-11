The iPhone 14’s Emergency SOS via Satellite Saves Family Trapped in Maui Wildfires

The iPhone 14’s Emergency SOS via Satellite feature played a crucial role in the rescue of a family in Maui who became trapped by the rapidly spreading wildfires in the area. The family, related to Twitter user Michael Miraflor’s brother’s girlfriend, found themselves surrounded by the wildfires with no means of communication due to the lack of cell service in their location. They were able to use the Emergency SOS feature on their iPhone 14 to contact first responders and seek help.

The screenshots shared by Miraflor show the text chain between the family and the dispatcher, where they relay their location and inform them about the dire situation they were in. With blocked roads and no visibility due to the fire, the family had no way out. Thankfully, within just 30 minutes of their distress call, fire crews reached them and safely evacuated them from the Outlets of Maui, a shopping mall in Lahaina that was severely affected by the fires.

The wildfires in Maui have been devastating, resulting in multiple fatalities, including at least 36 deaths. The strong winds have fueled the fires, and the town of Lahaina, where the family was trapped, suffered extensive damage.

The Emergency SOS via Satellite feature is available across all iPhone 14 models and has already proven to be a lifesaver in remote locations with no cellular or WiFi connectivity. Apple offers this service for free, ensuring that people can reach out for help even in areas with limited communication options.

The iPhone 14’s Emergency SOS via Satellite feature is just one of the many ways in which technology can contribute to saving lives during emergencies. As we continue to face increasingly frequent natural disasters, having reliable communication tools becomes essential for quick and effective response efforts.