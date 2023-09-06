Apple Two Years Away from Shipping Custom 5G Modem: Analyst

According to supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple is still two years away from shipping its own custom 5G modem. This comes as no surprise, considering the importance of reliable modems in smartphones and the challenges involved in building them. In 2019, Apple acquired Intel’s modem business for $1 billion after Intel failed to compete with Qualcomm. Apple even used Intel modems in some iPhones, which received mixed reviews.

The settlement of Apple’s legal battle with Qualcomm also played a role in the company’s decision to develop its own modem. While Apple had no choice but to use Qualcomm modems during the dispute, it is now working towards being self-sufficient in this area.

The timeline for Apple’s custom 5G modem is unclear. However, if it does become a reality in two years, it will likely have a significant impact on future iPhone models. The iPhone 17, or whichever version is released first, could be defined by this change.

It’s worth noting that Apple’s modem endeavors have also benefited other companies like Nokia. Overall, Apple’s investment in developing its own modem technology demonstrates the importance of network connectivity in modern smartphones.

