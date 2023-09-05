Apple Expands Into Classical Music Streaming with Acquisition of BIS

Apple, known for its dominance in the streaming music industry, is making a move into the classical music space. With over 80% of music now being streamed rather than purchased, classical music has remained a small fraction of that market. However, Apple is betting on the growth of classical music streaming and has taken its latest step with the acquisition of BIS, a renowned classical music label from Sweden.

The deal brings several benefits to Apple. Firstly, it includes a small team from BIS that will work within Apple Music Classical and Platoon. Secondly, Apple will gain access to BIS’s critically-acclaimed present and future catalogue, which includes thousands of recordings of obscure works, well-known pieces in original interpretations, and everything in between. Previously, this catalogue could be accessed on BIS’s own site, but now it can be discovered and ordered on Apple’s platform.

In addition to these assets, Apple also gains credibility in the classical music space through its partnership with BIS. Building a business and audience around classical music streaming has been a challenge, as the unique characteristics of classical music, such as composers, recording artists, ensembles, and complex metadata, have posed difficulties in translating to the streaming medium. Apple has made efforts to address these challenges with its classical music app and the acquisition of BIS further strengthens its position in this niche.

While BIS may not be a blockbuster in the wider music industry, its focus on audio quality and partnerships with artists align with Apple’s values. BIS has also considered innovative approaches to the business model, opting for royalty-based payments instead of flat fees, which allows for more daring programming. This acquisition reflects Apple’s commitment to preserving audio quality and its dedication to providing a diverse and enriching streaming experience for classical music enthusiasts.

