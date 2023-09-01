Apple Reaches Trademark Settlement, Announces iPhone 15 Release Date, and Explores 3D Printing Trials

In recent news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL), the company has made significant developments across various areas of its business. These updates include a legal settlement with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (PTO) regarding the “Smart Keyboard” trademark, the announcement of the iPhone 15 release date, and the exploration of 3D printing trials for the Apple Watch 9.

Regarding the trademark dispute, Apple has reached a settlement with the PTO. The conflict arose in 2018 when the PTO rejected Apple’s application for the “Smart Keyboard” trademark, a decision that was upheld by the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board in 2021. Apple had argued that “Smart Keyboard” was a unique trade name for its iPad accessory. However, the specifics of the settlement have not been disclosed.

In other news, Apple has officially announced that the iPhone 15 will be launched on September 12 at an event in California. The upcoming range will include both entry-level and premium models, and notable changes include the replacement of the lightning connector with a USB-C port across all models. The high-end versions are expected to feature the A16 chip, a Dynamic Island interface, and a 48-megapixel rear camera. At the same event, Apple also plans to unveil updated AirPods with USB-C charging.

Additionally, Apple is reportedly experimenting with 3D printing for the steel casing of the Apple Watch 9. This technology has the potential to improve manufacturing efficiency and reduce metal usage, offering environmental benefits. The success of these trials may lead to the adoption of 3D printing in the production of other Apple devices. The Apple Watch, along with other wearables and accessories, experienced a 2.5% increase in net sales in the third quarter.

Overall, these updates indicate Apple’s continued commitment to innovation and improvement across its product portfolio. The settlement of the trademark dispute, the upcoming release of the iPhone 15, and the exploration of 3D printing for the Apple Watch 9 highlight the company’s dedication to providing cutting-edge technology to its customers.

Definitions:

– U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (PTO): A government agency responsible for granting patents and registering trademarks in the United States.

– Trademark Trial and Appeal Board: A panel of administrative judges within the PTO that handles trademark disputes.

– USB-C: A universal standard for charging and data transfer that is increasingly being adopted by electronic devices.

Sources:

– Original article: Benzinga.com (2023)

– Analyst Predictions: No source provided