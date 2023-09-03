Apple’s iOS 17: A Blow to Android Users

Apple’s upcoming iOS 17 is set to exacerbate the long-standing issue faced by Android users who are left out of exclusive features restricted to iPhone owners. While Android users have long been known as “green bubbles” in group texts, the new features in iOS 17 threaten to further isolate them from iPhone users.

One of the key changes in iOS 17 is the introduction of the contact poster. When two iPhone users bring their phones close to each other, the devices will recognize each other and display a contact poster on the screens. This feature facilitates the easy sharing of contact information and creates a sense of connectivity among iPhone users. Unfortunately, this will remain exclusive to iPhone owners, leaving Android users out of the loop.

Additionally, iOS 17 introduces SharePlay, a feature that enables iPhone users to watch shows, play games, and listen to music together. While this may sound exciting, Android users will once again find themselves on the sidelines, unable to join in on the fun. Whether it’s coordinating a secret dance party or choosing music for a car ride, only iPhone users will be able to participate.

One particularly concerning exclusion for Android users is the new safety Check In feature. Through the Messages app, iPhone users can send a Check In message to another iPhone user, enabling them to keep track of the recipient’s safety. In case of a failure to arrive at a specified location or to check in after a specific time, the phone can activate emergency procedures. However, Android users are left without this crucial safety feature, highlighting the stark divide between iPhone and Android owners.

While it is not uncommon for smartphone brands to offer exclusive features to incentivize users to stay within their ecosystem, it becomes problematic when basic phone features are made exclusive to one brand. The iPhone’s iMessage platform has created a social network for iPhone users, but it unfairly isolates Android users who must rely on alternative messaging platforms.

As the iOS 17 public beta is subject to change before its official release, it remains to be seen if Apple will address the concerns of Android users. However, it is crucial for smartphone manufacturers to prioritize inclusivity and ensure that basic phone features are accessible to all users, regardless of their device choice.

