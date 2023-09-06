Get the Apple AirPods Pro for Only $199 at Amazon and Walmart

If you’ve been looking to snag a pair of Apple AirPods Pro, now is your chance. They are currently on sale for $199 at both Amazon and Walmart, a $50 discount from the original price. This deal has been available for the past few months, making it a great opportunity to grab these wireless earphones at a lower price than buying directly from Apple.

The AirPods Pro has received rave reviews, earning a score of 88 in a review by Engadget. They are considered the top-end wireless earphones from Apple and are recommended as the “best for iOS” in various buying guides. With a slightly bassy sound profile, effective active noise cancellation, and a transparency mode that blends outside noise with your music, these earphones deliver an exceptional audio experience.

In addition to sound quality, the AirPods Pro also come with a range of Apple-friendly features. These include fast pairing, automatic device switching between active Apple devices, Find My tracking, spatial audio, audio sharing with other AirPods and Beats users, hands-free Siri, and more.

While the AirPods Pro offer many advantages, there are a few drawbacks to consider. The six-hour battery life is decent but falls short compared to some other options on the market. Additionally, there are alternatives with better call quality and a more extensive feature set. For those interested in using earphones during workouts, the Beats Fit Pro may be a better choice as they offer similar Apple-centric perks in a more gym-friendly design.

However, if you are an Apple user and value the seamless integration with your devices, the AirPods Pro are still a fantastic option. It’s worth noting that an update to the AirPods Pro is rumored to be released soon, featuring a new USB-C charging case. If you prefer the updated port and are planning to purchase one of the new iPhones, it might be worth waiting for the potential upgrade. Keep in mind that the updated model may have a higher price tag initially.

In the meantime, Apple plans to release software-based updates for the AirPods Pro, including a new “Adaptive Audio” mode and faster device switching, through iOS 17.

