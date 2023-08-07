CityLife

Amazon Offers Sale on 15-Inch MacBook Air

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 7, 2023
It’s early August, which means the back-to-school season is approaching quickly. Amazon is currently running a sale on the latest 15-inch MacBook Air, offering discounted prices on several models. At the time of writing, the 256GB MacBook Air M2 is $200 off, priced at $1,099, and the 512GB model in starlight is also discounted by $200, priced at $1,299. These prices mark the lowest yet for these models.

The 15-inch MacBook Air offers impressive performance with Apple’s M2 chipset, a comfortable keyboard and trackpad, and a battery life that surpasses the promised 18 hours. It features a 2,880 x 1,864 resolution screen with 500 nits of brightness and a 60Hz refresh rate. Although it does not have a mini LED display like the MacBook Pros, it still offers a delightful Liquid Retina panel with excellent visuals.

The larger screen size of the 15-inch MacBook Air provides more real estate for various workflows while maintaining portability. It is nearly as thin and lightweight as the 13-inch model, making it easy to carry around.

However, it’s important to note that the 15-inch MacBook Air is powered by Apple’s M2 chipset, which is now a year old. There is a possibility that Apple may release new Macs with the M3 chipset this fall. If having the latest and greatest is crucial, it may be worth waiting for the potential new releases. Nevertheless, even if Apple introduces M3 machines, it is likely that the M2 MacBooks will still be available for purchase alongside the newer models.

