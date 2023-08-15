Get the 64GB iPad for a Great Price

As the end of summer approaches, there’s something about mid-August that prompts us to buy new supplies. When we were kids, it meant notebooks and erasers for the upcoming school year. But as adults, our purchases tend to be a little bigger, especially if there are sales happening, like getting a new iPad.

Right now, you can snag Apple’s 64GB ninth-generation iPad for its lowest price ever of $250, down from the original price of $330. Keep in mind that at first glance, you may see a reduction to $269, but when you proceed to checkout, it will drop even further to $250.

While this ninth-generation iPad isn’t the newest model, having debuted in 2021 and followed by the 10th-generation version, it’s still a solid choice. In our review, we gave it a rating of 86, noting that while it wasn’t a significant upgrade from its predecessor, it offers all the essential features at an affordable price. Comparatively, the 10th-generation iPad is $150 more even when on sale.

The 10.2-inch iPad comes with a retina display, A13 Bionic chip, and a 12MP Ultra Wide front camera. It is compatible with the first Apple Pencil and the Smart Keyboard. However, it still features a lightning connector instead of the newer model’s USB-C port, and it retains the physical home button.

