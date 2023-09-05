The Latest Release of SupportApp: An Overview

In this episode of Apple @ Work, Jordy Witteman from Root3 joins the conversation to discuss the latest release of SupportApp.

SupportApp is a solution that allows businesses to automate the deployment, management, and security of their Apple devices. With over 38,000 organizations using Mosyle solutions to manage millions of Apple devices, SupportApp offers a comprehensive and integrated approach to Apple device management.

The latest release of SupportApp brings several new features and improvements, aimed at making the device management process even more streamlined and efficient. Witteman highlights some of these key features, such as the ability to set up custom software catalogs and easily deploy apps across devices.

One of the standout features of SupportApp is its integration with Mosyle’s unified platform. This integration allows businesses to fully leverage the capabilities of Mosyle’s different applications, all within a single Apple-only platform. The integration also ensures seamless compatibility across Apple devices, making it easier for businesses to manage and protect their Apple fleet.

Witteman also discusses the importance of security in device management, particularly in the context of remote work and the increasing reliance on Apple devices. SupportApp offers robust security features, such as the ability to enforce passcode policies and remotely lock or wipe devices if needed.

With the latest release of SupportApp, businesses can take advantage of an even more comprehensive and efficient device management solution for their Apple devices. The features and enhancements offered by SupportApp contribute to increased productivity, enhanced security, and simplified management processes.

Overall, SupportApp continues to be a valuable tool for businesses looking to optimize and streamline their Apple device management. With its integration with Mosyle’s unified platform and its focus on security and ease of use, SupportApp is a reliable solution for organizations of all sizes.

