The Ingredients of a Great Ad: What Makes Them Stand Out

In a month filled with creative and impactful advertisements, five ads stood out to US audiences in August. These ads not only resonated with viewers but also showcased the key ingredients that make a great ad. Let’s take a closer look at what made these ads so successful.

First on the list is Mint Mobile’s ‘Deflating the Price’ ad, which received a 4-star rating. The ad features Ryan Reynolds engaging in a playful showdown against a colossal red inflatable figure. The humor and clever messaging convey Mint Mobile’s commitment to low prices, contrasting with other wireless carriers. By utilizing slapstick comedy and a fresh twist on an age-old advertising technique, Mint Mobile creates an ad that makes audiences smile.

Next up is Publix’s ‘Bringing People Closer’ ad, which also received a 4.1-star rating. This stirring advertisement highlights a stepfather’s unwavering commitment to his new family. By capturing genuine interactions and focusing on facial expressions, Publix creates an authentic and relatable scenario that strikes a chord with viewers. The ad showcases the power of using emotion as the primary marketing tactic and illustrates the significance of authenticity in connecting with an audience.

Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes Cheers takes the number three spot with a 4.2-star rating. By featuring the beloved cereal mascot Tony the Tiger, Kellogg’s triggers feelings of happiness and nostalgia in viewers. The ad blends tough yet humorous situations with melodic music, capturing consumer attention and creating an engaging and appetizing advertisement.

Pillsbury’s ‘Quick Recipe’ ad comes in at number two with a strong 4.4-star rating. Leveraging their enduring mascot, the Pillsbury Doughboy, the ad appeals to a wide range of demographics by showcasing quick and easy meal ideas. By tapping into viewers’ desire for convenience and great flavor, Pillsbury creates a relatable and enticing advertisement.

Finally, Apple’s ‘The Invincibles’ ad claims the top spot with a remarkable 5.4-star rating. This heartwarming ad tells the story of a three-legged dog named Trip whose life is changed by an iPhone-crafted prosthetic leg. By maintaining a linear narrative, incorporating melodic music, and delivering an uplifting ending, Apple captures the emotional connection between humans and animals and showcases the potential of technology to improve lives.

These five ads demonstrate that a great ad requires a combination of humor, authenticity, relatability, and emotional storytelling. By understanding the ingredients that make these ads successful, marketers can create impactful and memorable advertisements that resonate with audiences.

Sources:

– System1 Chief customer officer Jon Evans

– Orlando Wood’s book, Look Out

– FaceTrace platform for emotional journey mapping