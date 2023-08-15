Apple to Pay $65 Payout to Users in Settlement of iPhone Slowdown Lawsuit

Apple users are finally receiving a $65 payout as part of a settlement in a class-action lawsuit from 2018. The lawsuit alleged that Apple intentionally slowed down iPhones to push consumers to upgrade to newer models. In March 2020, Apple agreed to pay up to $500 million to resolve the lawsuit.

Two iPhone owners filed an appeal objecting to certain terms of the settlement, but the appeal was denied by the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals. This decision was the final obstacle in the five-year case, which saw approximately three million claims made since the lawsuit was filed.

In 2017, Apple admitted to slowing down the iOS software on older iPhones, claiming it was to prevent older batteries from randomly shutting off devices. However, Apple maintained that the software update was not meant to force consumers to buy new batteries or upgrade to newer iPhones.

The law firm Cotchett, Pitre & McCarthy, LLP, representing the iPhone claimants, announced that the 9th Circuit ruled against Apple’s motion to dismiss the case, allowing the litigation to proceed. The claims included violations of federal and California laws. Apple argued that lithium-ion batteries degrade over time and become less effective but did not inform users about the software updates that allegedly slowed down the phones.

Apple denied any wrongdoing but agreed to pay between $310 million and $500 million to the claimants. The amount each person receives depends on the number of claim approvals. Some claims are still being considered.

The affected iPhones included the iPhone 6, 6 Plus, 6s Plus, and SE running on iOS 10 2.1 systems before December 21, 2017, as well as the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus running on iOS 11.2 or later before that date.

The so-called “batterygate” scandal led to investigations in over 30 states. Apple settled a case with the State of California for $113 million. The deadline to submit claims has passed, but those who made a claim can find more information on the settlement website.

Apple has not provided a comment in response to Gizmodo’s request.