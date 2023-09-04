Apple Set to Release iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 Simultaneously

Apple is preparing to launch its annual major software updates for iPhones and iPads simultaneously, a departure from last year’s staggered release. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reports that Apple is close to finalizing iOS 17 and iPadOS 17, with the eighth beta versions currently in circulation. This change in strategy is expected to provide consistency across Apple’s ecosystem and deliver enhanced features for users and developers.

Last year, Apple released iPadOS 16 more than a month after iOS 16, allowing for additional time to refine the “Stage Manager” app window management system, which had faced criticism during the beta phase. However, this year, Apple is expected to release both iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 shortly after the announcement of the iPhone 15 series on September 12th.

Some of the notable features of iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 include contact posters, live voicemail with transcription, FaceTime voicemail, StandBy mode, Safari profiles, AirDrop enhancements, improved autocorrect and predictive text, NameDrop for sharing contact information, and mood logging.

Apple enthusiasts can expect the new software updates to provide a seamless transition between iPhones and iPads, as well as deliver enhanced features and consistency across Apple devices.

Source: Bloomberg (Mark Gurman)