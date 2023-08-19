Apple to Pay $500 Million in Batterygate Lawsuit Settlement

Apple will soon be required to pay up to $500 million in a class-action lawsuit settlement for throttling older iPhones with battery-related performance issues. The lawsuit, known as Batterygate, affected users of iPhone models 6, 6S, 7, and the original SE, who complained that Apple intentionally slowed down their devices after software updates. Apple, however, denies any wrongdoing and claims that the slowdown was a safety measure to prevent the phones from shutting down due to low battery.

Approximately 3 million individuals who filed claims for the lawsuit will receive compensation, with each person expected to receive between $65 and $90. It is worth noting that the deadline to join the lawsuit has already passed in October 2020, so it is too late to make a claim now.

In other news, Amazon’s music streaming service is raising its prices from $9 to $10 per month for Amazon Prime members with Unlimited Music plans and family plans. This price increase follows a trend in the streaming service industry, with Spotify, Hulu, Disney+, and Netflix all increasing their subscription prices or introducing new measures to generate additional revenue.

Additionally, a recent Reuters poll reveals that nearly half of Americans support the U.S. banning popular social media app TikTok due to concerns about user data privacy and its potential as a software backdoor for Chinese spyware. Although banning TikTok would be a complex and controversial process, the state of Montana intends to implement a TikTok ban in 2024. However, enforcing such bans could prove challenging as users can easily bypass restrictions using VPNs or downloading the app while in another state.

Lastly, the Gadget Lab podcast discusses the impact of climate change on extreme heatwaves, warming oceans, and wildfires. As human influence continues to shape the world’s weather patterns, experts predict that the planet will grow hotter and more unstable, leading to a climate emergency. The podcast explores potential adaptation strategies to mitigate these effects.

